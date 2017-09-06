Mad Minute stories for Wednesday, September 6th

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Bears and moose are a common sight on Alaska roadways, but drivers in the state's largest city had a whole different animal problem Wednesday.

KTUU reports police received a call about loose sheep and a ram wandering through traffic in south Anchorage.

A dispatch from police said a nearby resident was able to corral the animals into a fenced area.

The owner was located and will be united with the livestock.

BELFAST, Maine (AP) -- A group of Mainers says Passy Pete the Lobster has predicted six more weeks of summer at an annual ceremony.

The crustacean has been fished out of the Passagassawakeag River for the past three years in a tradition modeled after famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil's winter prediction in Pennsylvania.

David Crabiel and his business partner, David Brassbridge, thought up the eccentric ceremony as a way to have some fun. Each year, a group of barons flank Passy Pete as he picks a scroll to determine whether Maine will see an extended summer or be greeted by winter. This year's ceremony took place Monday.

Crabiel tells WLBZ-TV Pete's been right the past two years. Brassbridge says they hope to carry on the tradition.



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A Nebraska woman is lending her wedding dress to brides on tight budgets instead of letting it gather dust in her closet.

Dawnetta Heinz started sharing her dress a month ago with brides who can't afford to buy one, the Omaha World-Herald reported .

The strapless dress with a beaded bodice has already been borrowed by two other brides, and at least eight others have expressed interest.

Heinz said she bought the dress on sale for $550 at an Omaha bridal shop. She offered it on a Facebook classified ad page for free, and within 48 hours a dozen women inquired about borrowing it.

She said she's faced financial hardships and even homelessness in her life, so she's glad to help any woman who can't fit a dress into her wedding budget. Heinz and her husband are now personal trainers in Omaha.

Valarie Fitzgerald, 28, wore the dress for her wedding last month. She and her husband were planning a courthouse wedding because of their tight budget, but after finding out she was able to wear Heinz's dress, a friend helped Fitzgerald plan a decorated outdoor wedding.

"I felt amazing," Fitzgerald said.

She said she loves the sisterhood of the shared dress, and by wearing it she felt a bond with Heinz and with women who will wear it in the future.

"I can't wait to see how far this dress goes," she said.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Authorities say underage drinking and a waterfall pouring down a staircase led police to break up a party at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity house.

Boston police say the first floor of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house was being "operated as a nightclub" with low light, strobe lights and a DJ on Sunday night without the approval of the City of Boston License Division.

Police say detectives observed someone under 21 with a can of beer. They say the frat brothers had also installed a waterfall on the upper floor that soaked the marble staircase.

The fraternity's president was issued a violation for hazardous conditions inside the building and other offenses.

The fraternity and MIT did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) -- Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.

The Lititz police department on Tuesday posted photos of red balloons a prankster tied to a pair of sewer grates.

A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown in Stephen King's horror novel "It." The hotly anticipated movie version opens in theaters Friday.

In a playful Facebook post , police write they admire the prankster's creativity but were "completely terrified" while removing the balloons and "respectfully request they do not do that again."

Police also suggest people watch previews of the movie with the lights turned on and the volume turned low.

The police department's post ends with a famous line from the book: "You'll float too."

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) -- Police in western Pennsylvania say a man who robbed a Pittsburgh-area bank hired a jitney, which was pulled over by authorities who followed the vehicle using a tracking device placed in the stolen money.

Allegheny County police say 28-year-old Christian Moore robbed the First National Bank in Homestead about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Moore ran to a jitney stand after handing a teller a note demanding money. County police say Homestead officers followed the jitney and stopped it in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood, arresting Moore and finding the money and a gun.

The jitney driver told police she didn't know Moore had committed a crime before hiring her for a ride.

She says Moore told police she "had nothing to do with it, so that was cool of him."

Moore was jailed without an attorney Wednesday.

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey shore town is banning elaborate tents from the beach as a way to help alleviate crowding.

Belmar's council voted Tuesday night to stop so-called "beach spreading," taking effect in the summer season of 2018.

Large tents and canopies will be banned from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Mayor Matt Doherty says the increasing number of tents had gotten out of hand.

He says he's not in favor of more government regulation, but people weren't using common sense.

He tells the Asbury Park Press he has received complaints from the Department of Public Works, police, life guards and patrons about tents that make crowding worse.

The resolution wouldn't affect tents for small children or beach umbrellas. Other towns such as Seaside Heights and Long Beach Island have enacted similar restrictions.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- A Dutch judge has called fowl play on a man who abducted and damaged a giant rubber duck.

Prosecutors say in a statement that the 45-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to eight weeks in prison for stealing the one-meter (three-foot) high bright yellow plastic duck from outside the Goudse Eend (Gouda Duck) cafe in the central Dutch city of Gouda on June 23.

The duck toy was later found badly damaged elsewhere in the city, prosecutors say.

The prosecution statement says the man will only have to serve two weeks if he undergoes "lifestyle training." A judge also ordered him to pay 740 euros ($880) compensation to the owner of the cafe.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois police officer has delivered his son in a hotel parking lot.

The Rockford Register Star reports Rockford officer James Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday morning when his girlfriend called to say she was going to give birth. Nachampassack rushed home to find Phenh Thammavong screaming. He says her water had broken and she was going into labor.

During the 20-minute drive to the hospital, Nachampassack says Thammavong told him the baby wouldn't wait. He pulled into a hotel parking lot and told police dispatch he needed an ambulance. Nachampassack delivered the baby moments before a group of fellow officers showed up. An ambulance arrived soon after.

While he wasn't trained to deliver babies, Nachampassack says police have to perform under pressure.

The couple named the healthy 7-pound, 12-ounce (3.5-kilogram) boy Leo.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A fake architect named Newman charged in a New York state fraud investigation dubbed "Operation Vandelay Industries" has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.

Paul J. Newman was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six felonies including grand larceny and fraud. He must also pay $115,000 restitution.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office said Newman had rendered fraudulent architectural services since 2010 in Albany, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties. Victims included municipalities and businesses.

Schneiderman dubbed the operation to nab Newman "Vandelay Industries" in reference to a long-running joke on "Seinfeld" about a fictional company by that name. A character named Newman was Jerry's nemesis on the sitcom.