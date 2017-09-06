Spokane County deputy learns how to use Narcan, saves life the next day

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy used Narcan to save a man's life over the weekend.

Deputy Alex Velikodnyy responded to a call in Medical Lake on Saturday to find an unconscious man and a good Samaritan providing CPR. During the incident, Deputy Velikodnyy recognized the symptoms of a possible opiate overdose and administered the Narcan drug, saving the man's life. Deputy Velikodnyy was just issued Narcan, part of an overdose reversal kit, and received training on its use the night before from Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on September 2. The deputy responded to a call of an unconscious man in a carport area in the 900 block of E. Campbell St. in Medical Lake.

When Deputy Velikodnyy arrived he found a bystander giving the man CPR. The man wasn't breathing and had no pulse, The deputy administered the Narcan drug and within a few seconds the man was breathing on his own and was conscious a few minutes after that. Medics arrived and took the man to a hospital for treatment.

Deputy Velikodnyy received the kit, and training on its use, the previous night through a new grant-funded pilot program between the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington and local law enforcement.

Consisting of physicians, registered nurses, veterinarians, mental health professionals, and other volunteers, the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington is called upon to assist in responding to local and regional emergencies or disasters. Providing Narcan and training on its use aligns well with its mission.

Naloxone, brand name Narcan, blocks or reverses the effects of opioids (both medications and narcotics) including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness. Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington’s grant, from the National Association of County and City Health Officials, provided for several hundred Narcan kits, which the Sheriff’s Office has 150 of, and associated training which allows Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Valley Deputies to carry the opiate antidote.