Tip leads to marijuana bust, seizure of $3M near Seattle

Tip leads to marijuana bust, seizure of $3M near SeattlePosted: Updated:
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.>>
Police investigate racist flyers found in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - "Whenever you hear messages of hate they are not welcome here,” Lynn Bridges said. Leaders of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force came together, not as a group, but as neighbors and friends watching out for one another. “We believe in working for a community where everyone feels safe and where every person is treated with dignity,” Bridges, the President of the BCHRTF said.>>
I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge
KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained. I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River.>>
Multnomah Falls historic lodge saved by firefighters during Eagle Creek Fire
KHQ.COM - Structural firefighters with the Oregon State Fire Marshals worked tirelessly to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge that was built in 1925. A task force of structural engines and one aerial ladder truck worked in conjunction with a strike team of water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down during the fire storm of falling embers.>>
Man who admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant enters guilty plea to two charges
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of murdering Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore, plead guilty to two of the charges he faces on Thursday. Renfro entered a guilty plea to Grand Theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and Eluding a Peace Officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years.>>
Dozens screened after beer found at prep football game
RANDOLPH, N.J. - A school official says dozens of students were detained and ordered to undergo blood and urine testing after a can of beer was discovered at a New Jersey high school football game. Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a letter posted on the district's website that the can was found Friday night near a student section of the bleachers at Randolph High School.>>
Trump talks up bipartisanship
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says Americans want more bipartisanship. He says his meeting with the two Democratic and two Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday was "very, very friendly." Trump spoke to reporters before a lunch with Kuwait's Amir al-Sabah.>>
I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge
KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained. I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River.>>
PHOTOS: NASA catches two significant solar flares
KHQ.COM - The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017, according to NASA. The first flare peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA say the second flare was the largest flare in the current 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun's activity waxes and wanes.>>
Amazon announces they will build second headquarters in the U.S. with 50k high paying jobs
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is on the hunt for a second home. The e-commerce giant said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America. Amazon will stay put in its sprawling Seattle headquarters, and the new space will be "a full equal" with as many as 50,000 jobs, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. The announcement is certain to create a scramble among cities and states vying to make the short...>>
Spokane County deputy learns how to use Narcan, saves life the next day
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy used Narcan to save a man's life over the weekend. Deputy Alex Velikodnyy responded to a call in Medical Lake on Saturday to find an unconscious man and a good Samaritan providing CPR. During the incident, Deputy Velikodnyy recognized the symptoms of a possible opiate overdose and administered the Narcan drug, saving the man's life.>>
Mad Minute stories for Wednesday, September 6th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Wednesday, September 6th.>>
Facebook: Accounts from Russia bought ads during US campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook says it has identified nearly 500 fake accounts, probably run from Russia, that it says spent about $100,000 on ads that amplified politically divisive issues during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos says in a statement Wednesday the company discovered the accounts during a review of ad buys.>>
Irma Latest: Puerto Ricans lose power; Barbuda devastated
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Irma is hitting Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds, and authorities say more than 900,000 people are without power. Puerto Rico's emergency management agency says more than half the island was without power and nearly 50,000 without water in the U.S. territory.>>
