Tip leads to marijuana bust, seizure of $3M near Seattle

Authorities say a tip led them to bust an illegal marijuana grow and seize over 6,000 pot plants, 180 pounds of processed marijuana and $3 million in cash.

King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cindi West said Wednesday that the tip from a citizen led investigators to a house in Newcastle, just southeast of Seattle, which sparked a five-month investigation.

West says detectives served search warrants at 27 locations in King County last week which resulted in five arrests on charges including manufacturing marijuana.

She says detectives also seized five houses believed to have been purchased with the proceeds from marijuana sales.

