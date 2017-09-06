Fight outside Hamblen Elementary leads to assault of school reso - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fight outside Hamblen Elementary leads to assault of school resource officer

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Several resources including police and medical personnel responded to the area of Crestline and Thurston Wednesday afternoon after a fight broke out outside Hamblen Elementary.

Preliminary information indicates two young students with behavioral issues were on a bus that stopped outside Hamblen when the fight started on the bus. The two kids jumped off the bus and continued fighting outside Hamblen. When a school resource officer arrived to try to break up the fight, the two kids started fighting the officer.

Additional resources were called. The two students were checked out for their injuries by an ambulance on scene. There is no word yet on the condition of the resource officer. As we learn more we will update this story.

