Police say NFL player ran out of Vegas casino

Police say Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett ran from officers searching for what they believed was an active shooter inside a Las Vegas Strip casino before he was stopped at gunpoint and handcuffed for questioning.

Bennett wasn't arrested during the encounter with police outside the Cromwell casino hours after the Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill says Bennett didn't stop when officers saw him emerge from behind a gambling machine and run outside into traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard.

McMahill says at least one officer who chased Bennett didn't have his body camera activated.

But he says police internal affairs investigators are now going through hundreds of other videos.

