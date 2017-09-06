Golfers play on as Oregon wildfire rages nearby

Playing with fire: not even a wildfire can break the focus of golfers dedicated to their game.

The Eagle Creek Fire near Oregon's Columbia River Gorge is now nearly 31,000 acres in size, sparking quite the challenge for fire crews fighting the flames.

The fire also sparked a stunning photo opportunity for a group of golfers Wednesday.

Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington posted several pictures of players focused on the green as their round heated up, and the area behind them burned.

While the flames appear to be coming from the back nine of the course, they're actually on the opposite of the Columbia River.

Us golfers are crazy, but we're not that crazy.

According to Golf Digest, Beacon Rock's operations manager Mark Mayfield says there are no wildfires currently threatening the course.