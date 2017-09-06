Water main break closes roads in Moscow, Idaho

The City of Moscow says crews are still working to address repairs needed on a section of water pipe that ruptured at 6th Street between Lynn and Howard Streets on Wednesday. They estimate repairs will be complete by late Wednesday night.

The city says residents in the shut-off area will be asked not to use water for consumption until bacteria tests come back clear, as per water safety requirements. The city plans on taking samples Wednesday evening and will provide water for cooking and drinking to the affected homes until the sample results are available.

During the repairs, the city's state-certified Water Operators are strictly following all requirements to assure the community's drinking water stays safe. Positive pressure is maintained in the pipes to keep only clean drinking water in the system. All repair materials used on the job are carefully sanitized and tested before installation or use.

According to the city, the rupture may have resulted in some sediment being disturbed in other areas of town. If sediment is noticed in your tap water, residents are advised to run cold water, preferably from the bath tub, which should remedy the situation. If the issue does not clear up, citizens should call the Moscow Public Works Water Division at 208-882-3122.

If you have water damage concerns, notify the City of Moscow City Clerk Laurie Hopkins to file claims as needed. Hopkins can be reached by phone at 208-883-7015 or email lhopkins@ci.moscow.id.us.