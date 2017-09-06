Level 3 sex offender will be living in Soap Lake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Level 3 sex offender will be living in Soap Lake

Posted:
SOAP LAKE, Wash. -

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is letting citizens in the area know that a Level 3 registered sex offender will be living in the 60 block of State Route 28 West in Soap Lake.

Deputies report that Ronnie Lee Meyers is currently not wanted for any crime and is scheduled for release from prison on or about October 3.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office releases sex offender information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550 which authorizes law enforcement to release information to the public regarding sex offenders when the agency determines that disclosure of information is relevant and necessary to protect the public and to counteract the danger created by the particular offender. The content of the information made available, as well as where and how the information is disseminated, is restricted to the standards set forth in Chapter 4.24 and by the Washington State Supreme Court ruling in State v. Ward, 123 WA 2d 48 8 (1994. )

The Sheriff's Office reports Meyers has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and has advised the sheriff's office that he will be living in the area. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Currently in Washington State, there is no law or statute regarding where sex offenders may or may not reside; unless court-ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.

If a sex offender is on active probation through the Washington State Department of Corrections, they can have restrictions on where they live and where they can go (such as parks, malls, etc.) and who they can have contact with, i.e. minors; however those restrictions are lifted once the sex offender has completed his community custody.
For more information about sex offenders and probation please visit the Department o f Corrections website at http://www.doc.wa.gov/corrections/.

Sex offenders have always lived in our communities. Prior to the passage of the Community Protection Act of 1990 (which mandates sex offender registration) law enforcement officials did not know where offenders were living. Citizens should refrain from threatening, intimidating, or harassing registered sex offenders. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement's ability to notify the community. Persons who engage in this behavior not only threaten take away this tool, but could face criminal charges based on their actions and intent.

