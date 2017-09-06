EWU football team leaves town for practice, seeks cleaner air

The Eastern Washington University football team left town Wednesday, in search of cleaner air to practice in.

“We’ve got to make sure we do the right thing for our student athletes and obviously to prepare our team,” said Athletic Director, Bill Chaves. “We're exhausting all alternatives to some degree as we're working through the situation that we are currently in the midst of.”

Chaves would not say where the team was traveling to due to NCAA regulations.

The team practiced inside a multi-purpose facility on Tuesday to avoid the smoke. But with the game quickly approaching, head coach Aaron Best wanted to give his team more space and a realistic environment to practice on.

“We want to make sure we get the most quality reps we can get and put our guys in the best situation going forward on Saturday,” said Best. “And we just felt that was necessary at this point.”

Coach Best says the changes in practice location aren’t distracting players from preparing for North Dakota State on Saturday.

“Just because conditions are different, doesn't mean conditions of game are different,” said Best. “Whether that be on grass, not on grass, in the Fieldhouse, not in the Fieldhouse. It's one of those things were mentally you have to be strong to be able to be prepared no matter the circumstances or the environment you’re in.”

The Eagles are scheduled to take on the Bison at Roos Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.