Police investigate racist flyers found in Sandpoint

"Whenever you hear messages of hate they are not welcome here,” Lynn Bridges said.

Leaders of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force came together, not as a group, but as neighbors and friends watching out for one another.

“We believe in working for a community where everyone feels safe and where every person is treated with dignity,” Bridges, the President of the BCHRTF said.

The task force says more racist fliers from the website, the Daily Stormer, appeared in Sandpoint several days ago.

Even for those accustomed to seeing graphic images say the fliers are extremely disturbing.

Harkening to the Holocaust, the images depict people being shoved inside ovens.

One flier even shows Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad inside a gas chamber.

Task force members say enough is enough.

"We will continue to stand for the values that unite us,” Mayor Rognstad said.

Idaho Governor Butch Otter has now gotten involved.

A statement from Otter was read by Tony Stewart, one of the founding members of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations.

“There is no room for hatred in our beautiful state, end of quote from Governor Otter,” Stewart read.

The hate fliers started to circulate Sandpoint in April, targeting several people including Rognstad and several members of the local media.

Sandpoint police say they are looking into the fliers, anyone who receives one or has been victimized by one is urged to report them immediately.