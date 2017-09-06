Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend.

Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry. The children were able to direct police officers in the area of the quarry where the bones were located. Patrol officers secured the area and detectives were called in to process the scene.

On scene, detectives located remains that appeared to be human. It appears the remains have been in the quarry for a significant amount of time. At the time there is no information about the identity of the remains or the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.