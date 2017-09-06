Spokane girls open lemonade stand for Harvey victims

Second graders Hope Austin and third grader Joy Kahsay more than $350 right in front of their west central neighborhood home. It really is an amazing story about two best friend who saw a need and came together to make sure they did everything they possible could.

Hope and Joy were wondering how they could help the people of Houston who are dealing with record-breaking flooding. Over the weekend they decided to set up a lemonade stand.

They charged 75 cents per cup and nearly 500 cups later, they'd raised $350 they plan to send to the Houston area.

"Having floods is not the best thing to have. Losing their homes, losing their school supplies, losing everything,” Joy said. Her best friend Hope felt the same way and wanted to help.

“We never get floods. We put ourselves in their shoes and they're having giant floods right now, people losing their homes,” Hope said

They plan on donating the money that they raised to The Salvation Army for hurricane Harvey victims.