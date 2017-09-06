Coeur d'Alene students forced inside by poor air quality

All P.E. classes are being held indoors until air quality improves.

In all his years as an educator, Sorensen Magnet School Principal Brett DePew says he’s never seen air quality this bad.

“Normally it's the snow or the power or the wind, so this is definitely new for us,” Depew said, “but I think we did a good job in terms of being able to change course and accommodate the situation appropriately."

Coeur d’Alene Schools made the call even before the new school year began to be proactive about the air quality.

For as long as the smoke lasts: all P.E. classes are indoors, same goes for recess, and no more lining up outside before school.

It’s all the same for schools across the region, from Spokane to Sandpoint, keep the kids in for their own good.

And for good reason, smoky air is extremely bad for young lungs, especially when they are active.

That’s because kids breathe more air per-pound of body weight than adults and their airways are still developing.

"We're still having fun,” Ava Curtis, a 6th grader at Sorensen said.

They’re fine on the inside, until Mother Nature lets them out to play again.

“I mean, I would rather have outside recess than inside, but I mean, with all the smoke I don't want it in my lungs,” Luke Sharon, a 6th grader at Sorensen also said.

The school district will continue to monitor the air quality index and once it gets better the kids will return to the playground.