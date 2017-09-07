Arson confirmed in fire at South Hill business

Arson confirmed in fire at South Hill businessPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry
Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.>>
Police investigate racist flyers found in Sandpoint
Police investigate racist flyers found in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - "Whenever you hear messages of hate they are not welcome here,” Lynn Bridges said. Leaders of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force came together, not as a group, but as neighbors and friends watching out for one another. “We believe in working for a community where everyone feels safe and where every person is treated with dignity,” Bridges, the President of the BCHRTF said.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - "Whenever you hear messages of hate they are not welcome here,” Lynn Bridges said. Leaders of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force came together, not as a group, but as neighbors and friends watching out for one another. “We believe in working for a community where everyone feels safe and where every person is treated with dignity,” Bridges, the President of the BCHRTF said.>>
I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge
I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge
KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained. I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River.>>
KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained. I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River.>>
Multnomah Falls historic lodge saved by firefighters during Eagle Creek Fire
Multnomah Falls historic lodge saved by firefighters during Eagle Creek Fire
KHQ.COM - Structural firefighters with the Oregon State Fire Marshals worked tirelessly to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge that was built in 1925. A task force of structural engines and one aerial ladder truck worked in conjunction with a strike team of water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down during the fire storm of falling embers.>>
KHQ.COM - Structural firefighters with the Oregon State Fire Marshals worked tirelessly to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge that was built in 1925. A task force of structural engines and one aerial ladder truck worked in conjunction with a strike team of water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down during the fire storm of falling embers.>>