Arson confirmed in fire at South Hill business

SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities say a fire at the Beacon Cleaners on Spokane's South Hill is a confirmed arson. This is actually the second time in the past month that an arsonist has tried to ignite the business located at 32nd and Grand.

Due to the damage from the first fire the dry cleaning service has already been forced to operate out of a trailer in their parking lot.

Spokane Police are on scene gathering evidence. As soon as we get more information we will update this story.

