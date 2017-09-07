PHOTOS: NASA catches two significant solar flares

The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017, according to NASA.

The first flare peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA say the second flare was the largest flare in the current 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun's activity waxes and wanes.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the sun constantly, captured images of both events.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however, when intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS