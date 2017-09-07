Man who admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant enter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant enters guilty plea to two charges

Posted: Updated:
Murder suspect Jonathan Renfro Murder suspect Jonathan Renfro
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of murdering Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore, entered a guilty plea to two of the six charges he faces on Thursday. 

Renfro entered a guilty plea to Grand Theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and Eluding a Peace Officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years. 

Renfro faces six charges total in connection to Sgt. Moore's death. He still faces trial for 1st Degree Murder, Removing a Firearm from a Law Enforcement Officer, Evidence Destruction, and Robbery. 

Court Documents: Renfro 'repeatedly' admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant

On May 5, 2015 Sgt. Moore was shot while making contact with a suspicious person. Prosecutors say Renfro shot Moore, stole his car and then led police on a high speed chase that ended near Post Falls. Moore died later that day. In his interview with detectives, Renfro admitted multiple times to shooting Sgt. Moore. 

Renfro's jury trial is scheduled to begin on Monday. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry

    Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-09-07 01:58:28 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man who admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant enters guilty plea to two charges

    Man who admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant enters guilty plea to two charges

    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-09-07 20:37:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of murdering Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore, plead guilty to two of the charges he faces on Thursday.  Renfro entered a guilty plea to Grand Theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and Eluding a Peace Officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of murdering Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore, plead guilty to two of the charges he faces on Thursday.  Renfro entered a guilty plea to Grand Theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and Eluding a Peace Officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years.

    >>

  • Dozens screened after beer found at prep football game

    Thursday, September 7 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-09-07 19:52:49 GMT

    RANDOLPH, N.J. - A school official says dozens of students were detained and ordered to undergo blood and urine testing after a can of beer was discovered at a New Jersey high school football game. Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a letter posted on the district's website that the can was found Friday night near a student section of the bleachers at Randolph High School. 

    >>

    RANDOLPH, N.J. - A school official says dozens of students were detained and ordered to undergo blood and urine testing after a can of beer was discovered at a New Jersey high school football game. Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a letter posted on the district's website that the can was found Friday night near a student section of the bleachers at Randolph High School. 

    >>

  • Trump talks up bipartisanship

    Trump talks up bipartisanship

    Thursday, September 7 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-09-07 19:43:36 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says Americans want more bipartisanship. He says his meeting with the two Democratic and two Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday was "very, very friendly." Trump spoke to reporters before a lunch with Kuwait's Amir al-Sabah.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says Americans want more bipartisanship. He says his meeting with the two Democratic and two Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday was "very, very friendly." Trump spoke to reporters before a lunch with Kuwait's Amir al-Sabah.

    >>
    •   