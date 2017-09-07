Man who admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant enters guilty plea to two charges

Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of murdering Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore , entered a guilty plea to two of the six charges he faces on Thursday.

Renfro entered a guilty plea to Grand Theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and Eluding a Peace Officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years.

Renfro faces six charges total in connection to Sgt. Moore's death. He still faces trial for 1st Degree Murder, Removing a Firearm from a Law Enforcement Officer, Evidence Destruction, and Robbery.

Court Documents: Renfro 'repeatedly' admitted to shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant

On May 5, 2015 Sgt. Moore was shot while making contact with a suspicious person. Prosecutors say Renfro shot Moore, stole his car and then led police on a high speed chase that ended near Post Falls. Moore died later that day. In his interview with detectives, Renfro admitted multiple times to shooting Sgt. Moore.

Renfro's jury trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.