K9 Khan captures two suspects in two nights - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

K9 Khan captures two suspects in two nights

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Deputy Tyler Kullman and his partner K9 Khan had two successful tracks for suspects on back to back nights resulting in both going to jail.  Both suspects ran and tried to hide but K9 Khan’s nose and determination prevailed, even locating one suspect hiding inside a Honey Bucket portable restroom.    

Domestic Violence Assault Suspect Located: 

On Wednesday evening, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on E. 17th in Spokane Valley. 

The adult female victim stated the suspect, identified as 41 year-old Krsna Kessler, physically assaulted her during an argument and left on foot before deputies arrived. 

Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan arrived to help track him as additional deputies set up a containment perimeter.  Continuous K9 announcements were given over the vehicle’s PA system advising the suspect to surrender, or a K9 would be used to find him, and that he could be bitten. 

K9 Khan led deputies to E. 15th where Krsna was hiding in some tall grass.  Krsna did not initially comply with commands to show his hands but eventually surrendered.

Krsna was provided medical attention prior to being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 4th (DV).

During an interview with Deputy Kullman, Krsna said he understood why K9 Khan was used to locate him and even thanked Deputy Kullman for his service.  

Wanted Suspect Located:

Tuesday evening, Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan arrived at the car wash on Country Vista Drive to assist a Liberty Lake Police Officer in finding a suspect who had fled on foot. 

The suspect, identified as 34 year-old Jeremy S. Martin, had an active Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant for his arrest and possible additional felony charges.

Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan began a track from Martin’s last seen point as additional deputies established a containment perimeter and gave multiple K9 announcements over the PA systems.  K9 Khan led deputies to a Jeep Cherokee in a store parking lot.  The vehicle was unoccupied but a computer check showed Martin as the registered owner.  The track continued into an apartment complex in the process of being built. Soon after, K9 Khan started scenting up and down a Honey Bucket located on the work site.  At the door, he alerted and began barking.  Once located, Martin surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. 

Martin was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his warrant by the Liberty Lake Police Officer.   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry

    Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-09-07 01:58:28 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital

    Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:36:20 GMT
    USGS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico's southern coastUSGS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico's southern coast

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th

    Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th

    Thursday, September 7 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-09-07 21:51:47 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th.

    >>

  • Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

    Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:33:58 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance. Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast. Bullock asked Long to 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance. Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast. Bullock asked Long to 

    >>
    •   