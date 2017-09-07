K9 Khan captures two suspects in two nights

Spokane Valley Deputy Tyler Kullman and his partner K9 Khan had two successful tracks for suspects on back to back nights resulting in both going to jail. Both suspects ran and tried to hide but K9 Khan’s nose and determination prevailed, even locating one suspect hiding inside a Honey Bucket portable restroom.

Domestic Violence Assault Suspect Located:

On Wednesday evening, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on E. 17th in Spokane Valley.

The adult female victim stated the suspect, identified as 41 year-old Krsna Kessler, physically assaulted her during an argument and left on foot before deputies arrived.

Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan arrived to help track him as additional deputies set up a containment perimeter. Continuous K9 announcements were given over the vehicle’s PA system advising the suspect to surrender, or a K9 would be used to find him, and that he could be bitten.

K9 Khan led deputies to E. 15th where Krsna was hiding in some tall grass. Krsna did not initially comply with commands to show his hands but eventually surrendered.

Krsna was provided medical attention prior to being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 4th (DV).

During an interview with Deputy Kullman, Krsna said he understood why K9 Khan was used to locate him and even thanked Deputy Kullman for his service.

Wanted Suspect Located:

Tuesday evening, Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan arrived at the car wash on Country Vista Drive to assist a Liberty Lake Police Officer in finding a suspect who had fled on foot.

The suspect, identified as 34 year-old Jeremy S. Martin, had an active Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant for his arrest and possible additional felony charges.

Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan began a track from Martin’s last seen point as additional deputies established a containment perimeter and gave multiple K9 announcements over the PA systems. K9 Khan led deputies to a Jeep Cherokee in a store parking lot. The vehicle was unoccupied but a computer check showed Martin as the registered owner. The track continued into an apartment complex in the process of being built. Soon after, K9 Khan started scenting up and down a Honey Bucket located on the work site. At the door, he alerted and began barking. Once located, Martin surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Martin was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his warrant by the Liberty Lake Police Officer.