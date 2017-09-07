Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th

NEW YORK (AP) -- A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch-long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Michigan, named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches (46 centimeters). It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world's longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches (12 centimeters).

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world's oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) -- A Texas woman is being held on several charges after she slipped her handcuffs, stole a police SUV and then led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).

Thirty-three-year-old Toscha Sponsler was being held Thursday in the Angelina County jail on charges that include evading arrest.

Authorities say Sponsler had been detained Saturday on suspicion of shoplifting and was in the back of the SUV when she managed to slip her hand through one of the cuffs.

Video released Tuesday by Lufkin police show her then squeezing through a partition to reach the front seat.

A chase went on for about 20 miles (30 kilometers) before a state trooper managed to spin her out.

Online jail records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PILOT ROCK, Ore. (AP) -- A small Oregon city is asking the state for advice on how to handle a flock of wild turkeys that are ruining gardens and leaving droppings just about everywhere.

Officials in Pilot Rock, a city of 1,500 people about 230 miles (370 kilometers) west of Portland, say there are dozens of turkeys roaming the area, the East Oregonian reported.

City Councilor Bob Deno complained he has 15 birds frequenting a tree on his property.

Resident Mary Ann Low told a city council meeting Tuesday that she once counted 68 turkeys in her mother's yard.

"I love wildlife, but this is getting to the point where it's just ridiculous," Low said. "They dust bathe in the soil. They eat whatever is there."

City officials considered several options, including a spay-and-neuter program, but they decided to ask the state for advice.

Greg Rimbach, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, had six recommendations, ranging from a ban on feeding the birds to killing them and donating the meat to a food bank.

The whole community will need to work together on any effort, he said.

"No matter what we do, we're never going to get rid of all of them," Rimbach said. "We'll always have a few turkeys."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BURTON, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities have identified a suspect in an Ohio county fair burglary who took a bite out of best-of-show baked goods during the heist.

The Plain Dealer reports that officials say whoever broke into an exhibit at the Geauga County Fair in northeast Ohio last week has a masked face, soft fur and walks on four legs.

Wanted posters are now on display for a raccoon or raccoons that left paw prints on baked goods judged to be the best in show among the more than 1,000 entries submitted at the 195-year-old fair.

Fair Board Director Paul Harris says the raccoon took "a little sample here and a little sample there" from seven of the 11 best-of-show entries, including breads, muffins, scones, pies and a chocolate cake.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia police shot and killed a Bengal tiger on Wednesday after it escaped from a truck and wandered along a major interstate near Atlanta, frightening residents of a nearby subdivision.

Feld Entertainment spokesman Stephen Payne said Suzy, a 6-year-old Bengal tiger that had once performed in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, somehow got loose when the truck hauling 14 big cats stopped south of Atlanta on its way from Florida to Tennessee.

"We stopped in Georgia to feed and water the cats and for a quick rest break for the driver, and that's where we believe the animal escaped and was later confronted by law enforcement," Payne said.

Suzy was headed back to its European owner, animal handler Alexander Lacey, after the circus this year ended its 146-year run, Payne said.

"They've been raised around people their entire lives, so they're comfortable around people," Payne said.

Motorists spotted the tiger early Wednesday along Interstate 75 in Stockbridge, southeast of Atlanta, Henry County police said. The interstate was jammed with traffic as people flee Hurricane Irma that could hit Florida or the Gulf Coast.

The cat ended up in a subdivision, where it began chasing a dog, police said.

The tiger jumped on the dog - a Dachshund named Journey, its owner Brittney Speck told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . The dog survived the attack and is OK, she said.

The cat was shot after it "became aggressive toward pets in the area," the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a statement late Wednesday.

Payne said he didn't know how the tiger managed to get free mid-way through the trip to Tennessee, and didn't have many details of its encounter with police. The driver did not realize one of the animals had gotten loose during the night until the truck arrived in Tennessee, he said.

But early Wednesday morning, neither police nor anyone in the neighborhood knew where the cat had come from - or how it ended up in metropolitan Atlanta. After seeing news reports about the tiger hours after it was killed, a Feld Entertainment employee reached out to authorities in Georgia to let them know they were missing a tiger, state officials said.

The remaining 13 cats were to be transported to Germany. "I believe they will be joining another circus," Payne said.

In September, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus ended its storied history with a final show at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The performance was Lacey's last big-cat act with the Florida-based circus.

Its parent company, Feld Entertainment, decided to end the circus billed as the Greatest Show on Earth after years of pressure by animal rights activists who objected to having animals travel around the nation and perform. The circus removed elephants from its shows in 2016. When it closed for good the circus cited citing high operating costs and declining attendance as fewer fans came to shows with no elephants.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HAZLET, N.J. (AP) - A pair of New Jersey police officers became midwives for a day - helping a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.

According to a Facebook posting, Hazlet police Sgt. Kevin Geoghan and Patrolman Pat Kiley came to the aid of the expectant mother and her "frantic" husband. Geoghan, who took charge of the delicate operation, helped deliver the girl at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers say the mother and the newborn baby girl appeared to be in good health. They were escorted to the hospital by the Hazlet Township First Aid Squad.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter aboveground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Santa Ana, CA - After a clerk declined to sell him beer in the middle of the night, an enraged customer trashed the front counter and smashed the windows of a 7-Eleven in California, authorities said.

Santa Ana police released surveillance video of the incident in the hopes of tracking down, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The vandalism was estimated to be about $2,000, police said.

Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna told Fox 11 that the suspect tried to open the door of a refrigerator with beer inside at 2:30 a.m. on August 25.

Stores are not allowed to sell liquor after 2 a.m.

"So he goes to the front of the store and demands they sell him beer, and he's got money,'' Bertagna said. The video shows the man flashing cash in front of the clerks.

"They say, `No beer for you, it's against the law,''' Bertagna said.

The vandal then knocked over a display of bananas on the front counter and then, after a stick-wielding clerk chased him out the door, he smashed the store's front windows, Bertagna said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A young British girl swimming at a lake in the United Kingdom believed to hold the legendary King Arthur's famous sword happened upon a shiny sword herself.

Matilda Jones, 7, was swimming with family at Dozmary Pool while on vacation last Tuesday, when she discovered a shiny sword beneath the water, The Sheffield Star reported.

Dozmary Pool, a lake in Cornwall, is said to be the spot where King Arthur, the mythical medieval leader, returned his Excalibur sword after being gravely wounded in the Battle of Camlann.

"It was a blistering hot day and Matilda asked if we could go for a paddle," Matilda's father, Paul, said. "She was only waist deep when she said she could see a sword."

Paul told his daughter the shiny metal underwater was probably just debris.

"I told her not to be silly and it was probably a bit of fencing, but when I looked down I realised it was a sword. It was just there laying flat on the bottom of the lake," Paul said.

Paul said the sword is 4 feet long, which he said is "exactly Matilda's height."

He also believes the sword is just a film prop, and can't be more than 20 or 30 years old.

Legend says that King Arthur received Excalibur from the Lady of the Lake in the Dozmary Pool, and later brought it back when he was dying.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RANDOLPH, N.J. (AP) - A school official says dozens of students were detained and ordered to undergo blood and urine testing after a can of beer was discovered at a New Jersey high school football game.

Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a letter posted on the district's website that the can was found Friday night near a student section of the bleachers at Randolph High School.

The students were pulled from the stands and their parents were called so they could be screened for alcohol. Students who refused the screening face suspension under school district policy.

Fano says investigators are reviewing video posted on social media of students drinking before the game.

Fano has apologized to the students who tested negative. She says the school board would pay for the cost of testing those students.

