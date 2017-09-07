3 large fires continue to burn in Washington

Several large wildfires continue to burn in Washington state, but are not growing much.

The Norse Peak Fire, a lightning-caused wildfire east of Mount Rainier National Park, is now 43,482 and is 8 percent contained.. The fire prompted the east portion of Mount Rainier to close for fear the flames would cross into the national park and threaten hikers.

The Jolly Mountain Fire, also a lightning-caused wildfire, is burning northwest of Cle Elum. It is currently burning 26,325 acres and only 5 percent contained.

The largest fire in the state is burning in wilderness north of Mazama, and has crossed the border into Canada. The Diamond Creek Fire is burning 105,000 acres, but is 65 percent contained.