Idaho man accused of leaving child in car pleads guilty

(AP) - An Idaho man who is accused of leaving a child in his car while he went to go drink at a bar has pleaded guilty.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 21-year-old Matthew Jaggi of Parma had previously pleaded not guilty to the accusation. By pleading guilty on Tuesday, the charge against Jaggi was reduced to misdemeanor injury to a child.

Police arrested Jaggi May 28 outside of a nightclub in Caldwell. Police say they found a child sitting alone in the back seat of Jaggi's pickup truck. According to police, Jaggi left the child alone for about two-and-half hours. Police say they found the boy "hot, sweaty and covered in urine."

Jaggi's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

