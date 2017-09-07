Area football games canceled due to smoke - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Area football games canceled due to smoke

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

We've confirmed several high school football games being canceled in our area due to smoke. 

So far we know that Ferris High School has canceled their game tomorrow night. We're told the team was playing another team from Denver and they canceled it on Thursday so that the Denver team would have enough time to cancel their flights. 

Freshman games canceled Thursday night include North Central, Mt. Spokane vs. Sandpoint, and Post Falls. 

We'll continue to update this list as soon as we get new information. 

According to the Greater Spokane League, the fate of all varsity games will be decided Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Schools have the option to reschedule their games Saturday, or they can choose not to play. 

CANCELED GAMES: 

  • Ferris High School (Friday night)
  • North Central High School (Thursday Night's Freshman game)
  • Mt. Spokane vs. Sandpoint (Thursday Night's Freshman game)
  • Lakeland vs. East Valley (Thursday Night's Freshman game)
  • Lakeland Varsity SOCCER game has also been canceled tonight. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital

    Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:36:20 GMT
    USGS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico's southern coastUSGS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico's southern coast

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th

    Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th

    Thursday, September 7 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-09-07 21:51:47 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th.

    >>

  • Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

    Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:33:58 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance. Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast. Bullock asked Long to 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance. Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast. Bullock asked Long to 

    >>
    •   