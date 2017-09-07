Area football games canceled due to smoke

We've confirmed several high school football games being canceled in our area due to smoke.

So far we know that Ferris High School has canceled their game tomorrow night. We're told the team was playing another team from Denver and they canceled it on Thursday so that the Denver team would have enough time to cancel their flights.

Freshman games canceled Thursday night include North Central, Mt. Spokane vs. Sandpoint, and Post Falls.

We'll continue to update this list as soon as we get new information.

According to the Greater Spokane League, the fate of all varsity games will be decided Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Schools have the option to reschedule their games Saturday, or they can choose not to play.

CANCELED GAMES:

Ferris High School (Friday night)

North Central High School (Thursday Night's Freshman game)

Mt. Spokane vs. Sandpoint (Thursday Night's Freshman game)

Lakeland vs. East Valley (Thursday Night's Freshman game)

Lakeland Varsity SOCCER game has also been canceled tonight.