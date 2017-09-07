How to find out if your data was part of the Equifax data breach

Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States.

Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29.

To find out if your data was part of the breach, click here.

You should see a page resembling this:

Click on the 'CHECK POTENTIAL IMPACT' button and follow the instructions.

If your information was NOT impacted, you should receive the following message:

If you receive a message other than this, or a message stating that your personal information has been impacted by the incident, click on the 'visit the FAQ page' or contact Equifax by clicking here: http://www.equifax.com/cs/Satellite?pagename=contact_us