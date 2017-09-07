UPDATE: Spokane Police locate missing elderly woman

Update: 8:30 p.m.

Spokane Police have located Ms. Kaboyi and say that she will be returned home to her family.

______

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kaboyi Bujirie. She was last seen in the area of 2300 E Euclid around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say that because of age related cognitive impairment and medical conditions, she is considered to be vulnerable and in danger. She will most likely be confused and does not speak English.

She is 4'7 tall, 140 lbs and has light gray and black short hair. She was last seen wearing a royal blue dress with a white design on it and sandals, and police say she may be wearing a bandana of some sort. If you see her, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.