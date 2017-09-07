Will smoke stop the Spokane County Fair?

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is kicking off on Friday but will anything be canceled because of the air quality?

Organizers say so far, nothing is going to be canceled despite the poor air quality, however they are monitoring it.

It's not slowing down any vendors either. "I thought about masks. I think I am just adapting to it," said Wade Hockett, a vendor at the fair.

Hockett has been at the fair for several years and says this will be the smokiest one he's been at.

But it's better air in Spokane, than where he just came from. "I was in smoke last week at the Oregon State Fair. I had hay fever for the first day and for four days, I was sneezing and my nose was running," said Hockett.

He thinks the turnout will be pretty good this year for the fair. However, others say they are a little worried. "We're hoping that the attendance is still alright. Hopefully it will clear up some more. We're thinking that if it kind of clears up, people might have cabin fever and want to get out of the house," said Mary West, a vendor at the fair.

Only time will tell.