How to get rid of the smoke smell from your car, clothes, and pets

The smoke has settled into Spokane for over a week.

You might have noticed that your car, dog, and clothes are just smelling like a bonfire.

We did our research to find out how to get rid of that stink when all of the smoke clears out.

When it comes to your car, you have two different filters: a cabin filter and engine filter. Many mechanics we spoke with said you will probably need to replace your cabin filter because the ash from all of this smoke will build up and create a cake-like coating, which decreases airflow from your vents.

For clothes, there are several methods to get that smoke smell out of your favorite polo or dress. We talked with several dry cleaners who said the dry cleaning machine has a built in deodorizer. However, if you want to do it yourself, use a cup of vinegar and some baking soda in a bucket of water and let your clothes soak. Then wash normally and only dry when the smoke is gone.

If your dog's fur smells like a campfire smoke, Dawn soap will get the odor out. If they're really smelly you can also use a vinegar to rid of the scent.