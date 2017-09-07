Police search for American Indian statue stolen from old McKinley High School

Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspects who broke into the old McKinley High School and stole an American Indian statue.

Officials said between August 30th and 31st, a commercial burglary took place at the Spokane Transfer and Storage Company on North Napa Street, which was once McKinley High School.

Police say the suspects cut a hole in the chain link fence along the west side of the lot and got into the vacant building through a basement level window.

The only item stolen was an American Indian statue. It is described as being seven feet tall, 300 pounds and is made of solid wood.

If you have any information, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.