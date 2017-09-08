PHOTOS: Deputies raid large illegal marijuana grow with intricate extraction laboratory

On September 6, 2017 Lincoln County Detectives and Deputies served a warrant just south of Mohler in Lincoln County. The search warrant was served for an illegal marijuana grow which in part was visible from the county roadway.

Deputies arriving on scene detained several suspects and an explanation of the process and warrant service was given. The illegal marijuana grow turned out to be substantial with over 171 large plants growing both inside and outside of a large green house. In addition a large amount of processed marijuana was recovered inside of outbuildings and the primary residence.

The suspects had a sophisticated laboratory inside one of the outbuildings and inside the residence that consisted of grow lights, beakers, burners, pumps, siphoning equipment, ovens, dry ice and numerous other items used to extract the THC oils from the plants to make illegal pills and eatable forms of marijuana. The suspects also had numerous weapons, a large sum of cash in various denominations and approximately 100 pounds of processed marijuana plant material in addition to the large illegal grow operation.

Sheriff Deputies spent many hours recovering evidence from the scene and processing the large volume of illegal product from the outside grow to include scales, packaging material and the sheer volume of marijuana. Arrested at the scene for manufacturing with intent to deliver and booked into the Lincoln County jail were 25-year-old Haden M Groh and 27-year-old Travis P Kennedy.