Man gets 20 years after cops stop van with large drug stash

Man gets 20 years after cops stop van with large drug stashPosted: Updated:
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend. Officers were contacted on September 3 about bones found behind Central Premix, located at 847 W. Kathleen Ave. Two children found the bones along with some clothing while "exploring" the quarry.>>
Police investigate racist flyers found in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - "Whenever you hear messages of hate they are not welcome here,” Lynn Bridges said. Leaders of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force came together, not as a group, but as neighbors and friends watching out for one another. “We believe in working for a community where everyone feels safe and where every person is treated with dignity,” Bridges, the President of the BCHRTF said.>>
Kindergartner who ran from Spokane School: "I missed my mommy"
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools had a scare Thursday afternoon when a kindergarten teacher at Adams Elementary realized one of her students was missing. The teacher says she had lined up the students, when one of the girls took off running. They quickly realized what happened and got everyone together to help look for the girl. A school resource officer found the girl safely. She says she missed her mommy.>>
I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge
KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained. I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River.>>
Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened>>
Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th.>>
Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance. Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast. Bullock asked Long to>>
Man gets 20 years after cops stop van with large drug stash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a man found riding in eastern Oregon in a vehicle stuffed with drugs to 20 years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jose Joel Helguera Del Rio was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the drugs and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.>>
The Latest: Hurricane warnings issued for South Florida
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 11:20 p.m. The National Hurricane Center in Miami has issued hurricane warnings for South Florida and the Keys. Forecasters on Thursday night issued a warning for a sizeable segment of Florida, including the Miami metro area and Lake Okeechobee, as Category 5 Hurricane Irma tracks toward the state with 165 mph (270kph) winds. A storm surge has also>>
PHOTOS: Deputies raid large illegal marijuana grow with intricate extraction laboratory
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - On September 6, 2017 Lincoln County Detectives and Deputies served a warrant just south of Mohler in Lincoln County. The search warrant was served for an illegal marijuana grow which in part was visible from the county roadway. Deputies arriving on scene detained several suspects and an explanation of the process and warrant service was given. The illegal marijuana grow turned out to be substantial with over>>
Police search for American Indian statue stolen from old McKinley High School
Police search for American Indian statue stolen from old McKinley High SchoolSpokane Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspects who broke into the old McKinley High School and stole an American Indian statue. Officials said between August 30th and 31st, a commercial burglary took place at the Spokane Transfer and Storage Company on North Napa Street, which was once McKinley High School. Police say the suspects cut a hole in the chain link fence along the west side of the lot and got into the vacant building through a b...>>Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspects who broke into the old McKinley High School and stole an American Indian statue. Officials said between August 30th and 31st, a commercial burglary took place at the Spokane Transfer and Storage Company on North Napa Street, which was once McKinley High School. Police say the suspects cut a hole in the chain link fence along the west side of the lot and got into the vacant building through a b...>>
11 pounds of meth mailed to man at Hawaii vacation rental
HONOLULU (AP) - A man is accused of using a Hawaii vacation rental to receive a package sent from California containing 11 pounds of methamphetamine. Court documents say Walter Rolando Atemio Dominguez Garcia was staying at an Airbnb vacation rental in Honolulu when he received the package addressed to him. Federal agents say Garcia wrote a review for the property located on Wilhelmina Rise. Airbnb spokeswoman>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police locate missing elderly woman
Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kaboyi Bujirie. She was last seen in the area of 2300 E Euclid around 1 p.m. Thursday. She is 4'7 tall, 140 lbs and has light gray and black short hair. She was last seen wearing a royal blue dress with a white design on it and sandals, and police say she may be wearing a bandana of some sort. If you see her, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.>>
Family fears for children's safety after massive branches fall on property
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A family is terrified of a tree after they say branches repeatedly fall on their property. They fear if this continues, one of their children will be hit next. Bruce Eldred says his kids, and now grandkids are his whole world. He's constantly worried about their safety, especially with massive tree branches literally hanging over his head. "If they were out here and a branch were to break off, they wouldn't know to jump out of>>
