Appeals court ruling: Close relatives should not part of Trump's travel ban

SEATTLE (AP) - Grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the United States should not be prevented from coming to the country under President Donald Trump's travel ban, a federal appeals court has ruled in another legal defeat for the administration on the contentious issue.
    
The decision Thursday from three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii, who found the administration's view of who should be allowed into the country under the ban is too strict.
    
The unanimous ruling also said refugees accepted by a resettlement agency should not be banned.
    
The appeals panel wrote that under typical court rules, its ruling would not take effect for at least 52 days. But in this instance, the judges said, the decision will take effect in five days.
    
The Justice Department said it would appeal.

