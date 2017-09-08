Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog kennel

Posted: Updated:
Dale A. Deavers (left) and Gale D. Lalonde have been arrested for keeping a 9-year-old girl in a dog kennel at night and throughout the day — padlocking the door to prevent her from escaping. Dale A. Deavers (left) and Gale D. Lalonde have been arrested for keeping a 9-year-old girl in a dog kennel at night and throughout the day — padlocking the door to prevent her from escaping.

TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin.

“This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”  

Racine County sheriff's deputies and social workers investigated the home near Wind Lake after a teacher made a child abuse complaint Wednesday. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the 46-year-old grandmother and the homeowner are in custody on possible charges of false imprisonment and other counts.
    
Schmaling says the girl had been padlocked inside the wire cage.
    
The victim and a sibling have been placed into protective custody. Schmaling says the grandmother was apparently their caregiver and that deputies are trying to find the biological parents.
    
Wind Lake is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Death toll rises to at least 15 after Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico

    Death toll rises to at least 15 after Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:07:54 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog kennel

    Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog kennel

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:01:03 GMT

    TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”

    >>

    TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why

    This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 14:49:04 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade. A snowy winter across much of the West raised hopes 2017 wouldn't be a fire-prone year. But officials said Thursday that a hot, dry summer spoiled that. The weather turned very hot very fast in the spring and snow melted much faster than expected.

    >>

    DENVER (AP) - Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade. A snowy winter across much of the West raised hopes 2017 wouldn't be a fire-prone year. But officials said Thursday that a hot, dry summer spoiled that. The weather turned very hot very fast in the spring and snow melted much faster than expected.

    >>

  • Man gets 20 years after after found with 'astounding' stash of meth, cocaine

    Man gets 20 years after after found with 'astounding' stash of meth, cocaine

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-09-08 14:44:26 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a man found riding in eastern Oregon in a vehicle stuffed with drugs to 20 years in prison.      The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jose Joel Helguera Del Rio was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the drugs and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  ...

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a man found riding in eastern Oregon in a vehicle stuffed with drugs to 20 years in prison.      The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jose Joel Helguera Del Rio was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the drugs and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  ...

    >>

  • Death toll rises to at least 15 after Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico

    Death toll rises to at least 15 after Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:07:54 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened 

    >>
    •   