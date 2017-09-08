Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog kennelPosted: Updated:
Death toll rises to at least 15 after Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog kennel
TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”>>
PHOTOS: Deputies raid large illegal marijuana grow with intricate extraction laboratory
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - On September 6, 2017 Lincoln County Detectives and Deputies served a warrant just south of Mohler in Lincoln County. The search warrant was served for an illegal marijuana grow which in part was visible from the county roadway. Deputies arriving on scene detained several suspects and an explanation of the process and warrant service was given. The illegal marijuana grow turned out to be substantial with over>>
Kindergartner who ran from Spokane School: "I missed my mommy"
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools had a scare Thursday afternoon when a kindergarten teacher at Adams Elementary realized one of her students was missing. The teacher says she had lined up the students, when one of the girls took off running. They quickly realized what happened and got everyone together to help look for the girl. A school resource officer found the girl safely. She says she missed her mommy.>>
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why
DENVER (AP) - Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade. A snowy winter across much of the West raised hopes 2017 wouldn't be a fire-prone year. But officials said Thursday that a hot, dry summer spoiled that. The weather turned very hot very fast in the spring and snow melted much faster than expected.>>
Man gets 20 years after after found with 'astounding' stash of meth, cocaine
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a man found riding in eastern Oregon in a vehicle stuffed with drugs to 20 years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jose Joel Helguera Del Rio was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the drugs and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. ...>>
Death toll rises to at least 15 after Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened>>
Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl padlocked in dog kennel
TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”>>
Appeals court ruling: Close relatives should not part of Trump's travel ban
SEATTLE (AP) - Grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the United States should not be prevented from coming to the country under President Donald Trump's travel ban, a federal appeals court has ruled in another legal defeat for the administration on the contentious issue.>>
Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Thursday, September 7th.>>
Montana asks FEMA head to ease wildfire assistance requests
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for the state to request wildfire assistance. Bullock met with FEMA administrator Brock Long in Washington on Thursday as the federal agency works to respond to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast and prepares for Hurricane Irma to make landfall on the East Coast. Bullock asked Long to>>
Man gets 20 years after cops stop van with large drug stash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a man found riding in eastern Oregon in a vehicle stuffed with drugs to 20 years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jose Joel Helguera Del Rio was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute the drugs and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.>>
The Latest: Hurricane warnings issued for South Florida
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 11:20 p.m. The National Hurricane Center in Miami has issued hurricane warnings for South Florida and the Keys. Forecasters on Thursday night issued a warning for a sizeable segment of Florida, including the Miami metro area and Lake Okeechobee, as Category 5 Hurricane Irma tracks toward the state with 165 mph (270kph) winds. A storm surge has also>>
PHOTOS: Deputies raid large illegal marijuana grow with intricate extraction laboratory
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - On September 6, 2017 Lincoln County Detectives and Deputies served a warrant just south of Mohler in Lincoln County. The search warrant was served for an illegal marijuana grow which in part was visible from the county roadway. Deputies arriving on scene detained several suspects and an explanation of the process and warrant service was given. The illegal marijuana grow turned out to be substantial with over>>
