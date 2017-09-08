Kansas town celebrates Christmas early for dying boy

Christian Risner, a 3-year-old with terminal cancer, tries to live life as normally as possible. His hometown of Lebo is celebrating Christmas on Sunday for him. His doctors say he has less than three months to live. Courtesy of Sarah Risner

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Christmas trees are popping up in a small Kansas town as residents prepare to celebrate the holiday early for a 3-year-old boy with terminal cancer.



The Wichita Eagle reports that the town of Lebo will celebrate Christmas on Sunday as a tribute to Christian Risner.



Christian has been diagnosed with Rhabdoid kidney cancer, which has created tumors in his kidneys and lungs. He was placed in hospice last month. Doctors say he has less than three months to live.



The Lebo Baptist Church is hosting a potluck where Santa will visit with toys. A horse-drawn sleigh will take Christian around town to look at the array of trees and holiday lights residents and businesses put up in solidarity.



Christian's mother, Sarah Risner, says she's grateful to be his mother.



