Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line.



Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday. The female driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and is believed to have crossed over the center line, striking the car head-on.



The driver of the passenger car was not injured and was cooperative with investigators at the scene.

During the initial investigation, deputies learned the adult female rider of a Harley-Davidson had just left Cruisers Bar and was traveling west on Appleway Ave. She crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta head-on. The adult female driver of the Jetta was not injured.

Traffic Unit Investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation. The driver of the Jetta was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office when appropriate to do so.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in this fatal crash.