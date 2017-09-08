Child rushed to hospital for playing with gasoline and lighter

Walla Walla Police Officers say that two children, ages 8 and 10, were playing with gasoline and a lighter Thursday, when one of the boys was badly hurt.

The boy had to be transported to St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.

The 8-year-old boy told police that the 10-year-old threw gas on him and then threw the lighter at him.

The other boy denies the statement, telling officers that the younger boy was standing too close to the fire, resulting in the injuries.

Officers also located an active fire in the area and assisted firefighters in putting out the blaze.

The incident has been referred to detectives and CPS investigators.