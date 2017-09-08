Mad Minute stories for Monday, September 11th

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel designed the maze in February, more than a month after Fisher's late December death, and planted it this spring using a GPS device. The corn is now mature and its trails outline the "Star Wars" character's face, distinctive hairstyle and part of her upper body.

Goebel tells the Evansville Courier & Press that as a longtime "Star Wars" fan he "wanted to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher."

The maze at Goebel Farms in Evansville, Indiana, honors Fisher with trails above Leia's head that spell out "Carrie Fisher RIP 1956-2016." The maze opens to paying customers this weekend.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) -- A Northern California man arriving home from work this week discovered a naked woman he did not know asleep in his bed, police said.

The unidentified man told officers the strange saga started Tuesday when he found a parcel ripped open on the porch of his home in the small farming city of Anderson.

A utility knife that he had last seen inside in the home was lying on the porch, Anderson police said in a statement.

The man went inside and found a sandwich with bite taken and an open beer A pack of cigarettes was missing and an empty beer bottle sat nearby.

Then he noticed that someone had recently showered in the bathroom and strange clothes strewn about, the statement said.

He told police he then found the woman sleeping in his bed. He said he woke her up and called 911.

While the man was talking with a police dispatcher, the woman got dressed and wandered out to the front porch and sat down in a chair.

Police arrested Michelle Watkins, 33, of Junction City, a small town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from where she was arrested.

Watkins had the man's pack of cigarettes when she was arrested, the statement said.

She was jailed for lack of $25,000 bail on suspicion of residential burglary, petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Jail records did not indicate if she is represented by an attorney.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GENEVA (AP) -- Swallow deeply, pinch the nose and repeat the mantra: "Tastes like beef, tastes likes beef." Then bite into the burger of rice, chopped vegetables, spices and mealworm larvae.

The Swiss supermarket chain Coop, to a bit of domestic hoopla, has begun selling burgers and balls made from insects. It's being billed as a legal first in Europe, a continent more accustomed to steak, sausage, poultry and fish as a source of protein.

The goal is to convince leery consumers to try a nutritious, if unusual food that "preserves the planet's resources," Coop says.

About one-third of the burger is mealworm larvae. A burger weighing 100 grams (3.5 ounces) has about 10 grams of protein in it - about the same amount found in a child's-size beef burger.

For now, only seven of Coop's nearly 2,500 stores in Switzerland are serving up the critters concocted by the Zurich-based food startup Essento. The chain says the insect products have been flying off shelves during their limited rollout in the Alpine nation and a broader launch is planned by year's end.

Insect promoters say Switzerland isn't the first European country to allow retail sales, just the first to have those sales so clearly authorized. A change in Swiss law in May allows the sale of three types of insects: mealworm larvae, house crickets and migratory locusts.

"It's the first time that a state has authorized human consumption of insects in such a firm, explicit way in Europe," said Christophe Derrien, chief of the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed.

Insects can be found on the shelves in Belgium, Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands, but that's due to a "legal void" in European Union rules, he said.

New legislation taking effect in January will smooth the way for bug burgers to turn up on picnic plates across the EU, however.

The chain says it has a policy of not releasing sales numbers, but spokeswoman Andrea Bergmann said the insect burgers and balls "have been very successful from day one and have been sold out quickly everywhere."

The burger itself has little white specks of rice inside with traces of carrot, paprika, chili powder and pepper. After a hesitant bite, the main flavors that come out are the spices. The texture is curious, a bit like a meaty falafel with a crunch. An aftertaste lingered - but maybe that was just my subconscious playing tricks.

The insect burgers, like the meat variety, can be accompanied by buns, tomatoes and lettuce. The insect balls - a mixture of mealworms with cilantro, onions and chickpeas - seem to fit best in pita bread, perhaps with a spoonful of yogurt.

The U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has promoted insects as a source of human food, saying they are healthy and high in protein and minerals. The agency says many types of insects produce less greenhouse gases and ammonia than most livestock - such as methane-spewing cattle - and require less land and money to cultivate.

Still, there's no telling how long a true conversion in consumer tastes from beef to bug burgers might take - if it happens at all.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A 74-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty for his role in the sale of about 45,000 oxycodone pills.

Federal prosecutors say Harry Duren, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New Haven to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, oxycodone.

Authorities say from about March 2011 until April 2016, Duren obtained prescriptions for medications containing oxycodone from doctors around Connecticut and then arranged to resell the medications for his own profit. They say he and his co-conspirators sold about 45,000 pills and Duren made a profit from the illicit drug sales of about $700,000.

Duren is free on $50,000 bond pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 29, when faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A multi-millionaire harassed his lesbian neighbors by playing "When a Man Loves a Woman" after their rooster crowed, a court in the U.K. heard Wednesday.

Neil Dymott, 55, allegedly taunted his neighbors, Helen Richardson and Paula Holland, not long after the couple's hens near their backyard garden hatched a rooster, according to the Sun.

The retired businessman allegedly shouted at the couple and claimed the crowing negatively impacted the value of his million-dollar home in the village of Marchwood.

The court also heard that Dymott allegedly pushed Richardson against a fence, leaving her with a cut on her arm, and called Richardson a "sick witch" and a "psycho," the Sun reported.

The couple moved into their cottage 13 years ago and Dymott has been threatening to take them to court for a while.

Richardson said the rooster crowed four or five times during the day, with about 10 to 20 crows at a time, lasting no more than two minutes.

She also told the court: "On one occasion he shouted across the road that I was a 'f*****g lezza' and proceeded to play 'When a Man Loves a Woman' on repeat for an hour. I could hear it clearly - the music, the words - from inside the house."

A 'multi-millionaire' businessman launched a campaign of harassment against his country neighbours by playing excessively loud music including hits by Queen every time their cockerel crowed, a court heard today. Neil Dymott, 56, who lives in a rural area with houses surrounded by farmland, allegedly harrassed Helen Richardson and Paula Holland after the couple, who had hens, hatched a cockerel.

Dymott allegedly took photos of the hens while he was in the couple's backyard near their shed, but he denies any allegations of harassment.

For her part, Richardson called him a "madman" and at one point said to him: "You have had 18 months to take me to court, there is no evidence to take me to court, you have no balls.'"

The trial is ongoing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

She saw the window of opportunity and took it!

A British man launched a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday asking viewers to help buy him a new window after his Tinder date got stuck in his old window while trying to retrieve her feces she discarded and had to be rescued by emergency officials.

Liam Smyth, a student at the University of Bristol, wrote on the page that he had recently went on a first date with a fellow college student. He and his date had a lovely evening and went back to his residence for a "bottle of wine and a Scientology documentary."

Smyth said his date went to the bathroom at one point but came out "with a panicked look in her eye."

"I went for a poo in your toilet," Smyth's date told him. "And it would not flush. I don't know why I did this, but I panicked. I reached into the toilet bowl,wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window."

Smyth said the two of them went outside to find the tossed waste until the student realized that the poop had not actually gone out the window but had become lodged between the two windows.

Smyth went to get a hammer to break open the window but his date decided to take it into her owns and try to smuggle into the window to pull the feces out. Unfortunately for her, she became stuck, like the poop.

Smyth tried to pull her out but was not successful. The student called the fire department for help.

"Bristol's finest were on scene sirens blaring in a matter of minutes. Once they had composed themselves after surveying the scene in front of them, they set to work removing my date from the window using all of their special firemen hammers and tools," Smyth wrote.

The window was broken but Smyth's date was rescued unharmed. To replace the window, Smyth was told it would be $357, but he did not have the funds for it at the moment.

"So I'm turning to the internet for help. If people could donate just a couple of pounds/dollars/yen/rupee/North Korea Won to help me repair my (now broken) window I would be eternally grateful. If the window is not replaced my landlord may well kill me, so you would be literally helping to save a life," Smyth wrote.

So far, the campaign has raised over $2,900 and Smyth said he has seen his date since the murky incident.

"We had a lovely night on the second date but it's too early to say if she's the one. But we got on very very well and she's a lovely girl," Smyth told the BBC.

Smyth said his date was aware of the GoFundMe campaign and has asked to remain anonymous.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two Russian taxi drivers were fired after a video of them forcing women to smear their faces with green antiseptic dye - allegedly as punishment for not paying - went viral.

A clip of the incident in the city of Khabarovsk was posted on YouTube. The dye, known as "zelyonka," is difficult to remove but not usually harmful, according to the BBC.

Previously, the dye has been thrown at politicians opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The cab firm fired the drivers after a taxi drivers' union demanded the dismissals, the BBC reports.

Police are still investigating the incident. The YouTube clip show one of the women trying to hide her green face, while her companion receives green dye to smear on her face.

It's unclear whether the women didn't have money to pay for their journey.

In March and April the same dye was thrown at Alexei Navalny, a leading critic of Putin; after the second attack, Navalny needed an operation on one of his eyes because the dye had been mixed with a caustic chemical. There have been a number of these attacks in Russia since 2008.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple in Florida was arrested Sunday afternoon for having sex on a beach in Clearwater - in the middle of families, investigators said.

Jeffrey Kernan, 50, of Tampa was performing oral sex on Alexandria Rowell, 26, of Winter Haven, police said, according to The Smoking Gun.

"This was in front of families and children," police said in the arrest affidavit.

Although the two were not charged with public indecency, each was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for possession of an open container of alcohol - a 16-ounce can of Four Loko.

There was an "indication of alcohol influence" regarding Kernan and Rowell, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said Kernan was released Monday afternoon upon posting $250 bond; Rowell remains in custody.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An Iowa preschool teacher convicted of being drunk at work appeared in court Thursday -- intoxicated again, court records showed.

Angela Hircock, 43, from Winterset, was arrested in March after co-workers told authorities they thought she was drunk at her preschool teaching job at "Lil Scholars Too Day Care Center" in West Des Moines.

Cops said a breathalyzer test showed Hircock's blood alcohol content was 0.37 -- nearly five times the legal limit to drive and high enough to possibly warrant hospitalization. She was immediately fired from the preschool and charged with child endangerment and public intoxication, pleading guilty in July. Her expected sentence was two years' probation.

But during her sentencing Thursday, Hircock showed up drunk again, this time blowing a .178 BAC, according to court documents. She was placed in jail, awaiting a pending substance abuse evaluation.

On the day she was initially arrested at work, Hircock allegedly admitted to police she had been "drinking throughout the day using her water bottle to hide the alcohol," The Des Moines Register reported. Hircock also told co-workers her intoxication may have been related to her diabetes condition, according to a police report.

Authorities said at the time of her arrest, she "had bloodshot eyes, was unable to stand on her own and swayed in her seat."

Lil Scholars Too director Marci Johnston told KCCI Hircock went to lunch for a while and, when she returned, staff members found her in the break room.

That day, Hircock had been supervising young children but reportedly didn't interact with any students after drinking.

"As soon as we had any clue there was something going on with her we immediately called her into the office," Johnston said.

Hircock is scheduled for a new court hearing Sept. 8.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A man in Texas is behind bars after he falsely claimed he was assaulted by another man, but actually assaulted himself, according to a report.

Frank Stuart Nixon Jr., of Wichita Falls, alerted authorities to an intersection Wednesday morning, where they found him sitting on a curb with a piece of bloodied cloth held to his head, the Times Record News reported.

Nixon told police that two men jumped from a pickup truck and one of them hit him in the head with a hammer.

Nixon was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he gave police more details of his alleged assault. Nixon said he and his attacker had had confrontations before, and that the two were texting back and forth throughout the morning when the attacker told Nixon he'd attack him again.

That's when an emergency room nurse told law enforcement that Nixon's story conflicted with a woman's story, and that the woman wanted to speak to the police, according to the Times Record report.

The woman said Nixon's wound was actually self-inflicted: he had hit his own head with a cinder block.

She added that Nixon was angry when she wouldn't leave with him. Nixon allegedly grabbed the woman's phone, which was near her face, and left scratch marks on her.

Nixon has been charged with assault family violence and giving a false police report, and is being held in the Wichita County Jail.