9,000 pot plants found growing on islands in Colorado River

9,000 pot plants found growing on islands in Colorado River

MESA COUNTY, Colorado -

NBC - More than 9,000 marijuana plants were discovered after hiding in plain sight for months.

They were found on two islands in the middle of the Colorado River in Mesa County Thursday.

A  DEA spokesman said the grows were so close to I-70, people have been driving by them. 

The islands are each around a half mile long.

According to the DEA, officers found a camp site and arrested two people. Currently they are looking for a third. 

The DEA says the suspects were sent to tend to the plants by someone in Sinaola, Mexico and are possibly low on the totem pole of a larger criminal organization.

The seized marijuana will be destroyed. 

