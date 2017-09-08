Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

(AP) - There's a giant toddler in Mexico peering over a steel wall that divides that country from the U.S.

A French artist who goes by the moniker "JR" erected the cut-out photo of the boy that stands 65 feet (19.81 meters) tall.

He has pasted other large-scale portraits around the world, with much of his recent work focused on immigrants and refugees.

The unveiling of the boy in Tecate - about 40 miles (64.37 kilometer) from San Diego - came the same week President Donald Trump said he would end a program that has allowed young immigrants brought to America illegally as children to remain in the country.

The administration also accepted more proposals involving its proposal to build a continuous wall along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

JR said he did not intend for the project to coincide with the news.

Instead, he said it is part of his work to highlight the "Ellis Islands of today."

