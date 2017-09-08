Spokane couple shares names with devastating hurricanesPosted: Updated:
Spokane couple shares names with devastating hurricanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you've been married for 75 years there are going to be some great times- and some stormy times. But for a Spokane couple, there's something happening right now that's caught them completely off guard. You may ask what's in a name? Meet Harvey and Irma Schluter- they share their names with the two hurricanes currently devastating the United States. First Harvey in Texas and now Irma into Florida.>>
