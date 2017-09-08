Spokane couple shares names with devastating hurricanes

When you've been married for 75 years there are going to be some great times- and some stormy times.

But for a Spokane couple, there's something happening right now that's caught them completely off guard.

You may ask what's in a name?

Meet Harvey and Irma Schluter- they share their names with the two hurricanes currently devastating the United States.

First Harvey in Texas and now Irma into Florida.

While hurricanes can last a few days to a couple weeks, Harvey and Irma Schluter have lived a combined 196 years.

No secrets to life, Irma 92 and Harvey just recently celebrated his 104th birthday. They are also celebrating 75 years of marriage- all the while living their lives right here in the Lilac City.

Harvey even owned a barber shop in Hillyard for nearly 45 years.

While they share the same names as the destructive force of nature, nothing else about them resembles a hurricane.