Spokane woman inspires community with food business and recovery story

A Spokane woman is inspiring people not just with her food or business, but with her story of recovery.

Slaving over a hot stove, Jamie Davis gets ready for her lunch rush.

"It's really good,” Davis said preparing some tacos.

Her shop, the Recovery Station, sits on the corner of Trent and Freya in Spokane.

She sells tacos, burgers, and sandwiches and she’s no rookie in the restaurant game.

“I had two restaurants in Yakima and they were very successful and I've been in this business for over 20 years,” she said.

Before her most recent business venture she had to go through fire.

“It's been a hard road and a hard thing to get through after you fall off the track of life for a while and you do things that you're not proud of,” she said.

Davis was addicted to methamphetamines; she says she was at rock bottom.

“I lost my family, I lost contact with my kids,” she said.

13 years ago, she made the decision it was time for a change.

She decided to go back to school, get a degree in social work and become clean.

“By the grace of God I'm 13 years sober and life is better so keep going you,” she said wiping away tears.



With a new outlook on life, she hopes her story can help those facing addiction seek help.



”You just keep positive and keep and keep your eye on the prize and that's being sober and being sober is awesome,” Davis said.