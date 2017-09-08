Family devastated after rabbit found with 'lucky' front legs severed

Last week while on their way back from a camping trip to southern Idaho, Susan Chatterton says her phone was going crazy with calls and text messages.

The Chatterton’s had just found out their daughters bunny, Tippi, had died.

Susan’s daughter, Alyson, says she thought Tippi had died from old age.

“That's a completely different story from being cut off and left to die,” Alyson said.

The Chatterton’s say both of Tippi’s front feet were cut off.

“I just didn't even imagine it would've been this bad,” Susan said.

The thoughts of ‘did an animal get to Tippi’ ran through their heads.

The Chatterton’s say Tippi’s cage is normally hanging up in their backyard.

“You have to lift up this wire, push up this up and lift it,” Susan said explaining how to open Tippi’s cage.

Susan says when their pet sitters found Tippi her cage didn’t have food or water inside and it was halfway across their yard.

“I don't understand why someone would do that and then leave her to die,” Alyson said.

The Chatterton’s say they have filed a police report with the Rathdrum Police Department.

They hope someone with information see’s this story and helps put an end to this.