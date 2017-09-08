Kindergartner home safe after leaving school unnoticed

It's a parent's worst nightmare.

Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School.

Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen.

Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom.

Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother.

Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away by a woman who saw her crying at a bank and knew something was wrong.

That woman called 911 and they were able to get a hold of school resource officers who finally reunited her with her mom Cayla.

But for 16 minutes, she says the school had no idea her daughter was gone

The district tells KHQ that they have protocols in place for situations like this.

But Cayla says her trust in Adams Elementary has been broken and her daughter will now start fresh at another school.