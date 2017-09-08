Smoke forces delivery bicyclist to take alternate route

If you have ever driven around downtown Spokane you've probably seen Jimmy John's delivery drivers on bicycles.

The problem is, because of the smoke they're unable to offer that service.

But they're not the only ones dealing with this problem.

Another delivery driver who is still doing his job just not how he prefers.

Randy Staat has been delivering sandwiches for for Bruchi's for six months, just not in his car.

He's been delivering by bike.

So why has Staat gone from two wheels to four?

"It's very harsh on the lungs and get a headache after a while and if you have to physically exert yourself you're going to just overdue it a little you know," Staat said.

He's talking about the smoke.

It's unavoidable in his line of work.

And he won't be biking in it anytime soon.

Staat is one of several bicycle delivery drivers in Spokane who have either taken off work or found another option.

His job hasn't changed.

He's just using a different method and missing the exercise.

"Well hopefully if we get a good windstorm or rain to knock all the smoke out of the air we'll be back to riding a bike on Monday," Staat said.