Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.>>
TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”>>
TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. “It doesn’t get much worse than this.”>>
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened>>
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers. Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials have sent an $84,500 bill to the parent of a juvenile after fire investigators determined the juvenile started a wildfire with mortar-style fireworks. The Idaho Department of Lands in a news release Thursday says the July 7 brush fire burned 420 acres (170 hectares) of grazing land near the northern Idaho town of White Bird. Officials determined the fire was caused by negligent behavior and Idaho law requires the>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials have sent an $84,500 bill to the parent of a juvenile after fire investigators determined the juvenile started a wildfire with mortar-style fireworks. The Idaho Department of Lands in a news release Thursday says the July 7 brush fire burned 420 acres (170 hectares) of grazing land near the northern Idaho town of White Bird. Officials determined the fire was caused by negligent behavior and Idaho law requires the>>
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames. Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. Flames did>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames. Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. Flames did>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School. Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen. Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom. Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother. Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School. Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen. Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom. Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother. Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies served search warrants on 7 homes in the town of Hatton Friday. The search warrants yielded 1,500 lbs of illegal marijuana plants and approximately 150 lbs of packaged and processed marijuana for illegal distribution. In addition, law enforcement say they found illegally obtained U.S. currency. Officers seized 8 vehicles and other items from the warrants.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies served search warrants on 7 homes in the town of Hatton Friday. The search warrants yielded 1,500 lbs of illegal marijuana plants and approximately 150 lbs of packaged and processed marijuana for illegal distribution. In addition, law enforcement say they found illegally obtained U.S. currency. Officers seized 8 vehicles and other items from the warrants.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you have ever driven around downtown Spokane you've probably seen Jimmy John's delivery drivers on bicycles. The problem is, because of the smoke they're unable to offer that service. But they're not the only ones dealing with this problem. Another delivery driver who is still doing his job just not how he prefers. Randy Staat has been delivering sandwiches for for Bruchi's for six months, just not in his car. He's>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you have ever driven around downtown Spokane you've probably seen Jimmy John's delivery drivers on bicycles. The problem is, because of the smoke they're unable to offer that service. But they're not the only ones dealing with this problem. Another delivery driver who is still doing his job just not how he prefers. Randy Staat has been delivering sandwiches for for Bruchi's for six months, just not in his car. He's>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is inspiring people not just with her food or business, but with her story of recovery. Slaving over a hot stove, Jamie Davis gets ready for her lunch rush. "It's really good,” Davis said preparing some tacos. Her shop, the Recovery Station, sits on the corner of Trent and Freya in Spokane. She sells tacos, burgers, and sandwiches and she’s no rookie in the restaurant game. “I had two restaurants in Yakima>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is inspiring people not just with her food or business, but with her story of recovery. Slaving over a hot stove, Jamie Davis gets ready for her lunch rush. "It's really good,” Davis said preparing some tacos. Her shop, the Recovery Station, sits on the corner of Trent and Freya in Spokane. She sells tacos, burgers, and sandwiches and she’s no rookie in the restaurant game. “I had two restaurants in Yakima>>
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Last week while on their way back from a camping trip to southern Idaho, Susan Chatterton says her phone was going crazy with calls and text messages. The Chatterton’s had just found out their daughters bunny, Tippi, had died. Susan’s daughter, Alyson, says she thought Tippi had died from old age. “That's a completely different story from being cut off and left to die,” Alyson said. The Chatterton’s say both of Tippi’s>>
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Last week while on their way back from a camping trip to southern Idaho, Susan Chatterton says her phone was going crazy with calls and text messages. The Chatterton’s had just found out their daughters bunny, Tippi, had died. Susan’s daughter, Alyson, says she thought Tippi had died from old age. “That's a completely different story from being cut off and left to die,” Alyson said. The Chatterton’s say both of Tippi’s>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you've been married for 75 years there are going to be some great times- and some stormy times. But for a Spokane couple, there's something happening right now that's caught them completely off guard. You may ask what's in a name? Meet Harvey and Irma Schluter- they share their names with the two hurricanes currently devastating the United States. First Harvey in Texas and now Irma into Florida.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you've been married for 75 years there are going to be some great times- and some stormy times. But for a Spokane couple, there's something happening right now that's caught them completely off guard. You may ask what's in a name? Meet Harvey and Irma Schluter- they share their names with the two hurricanes currently devastating the United States. First Harvey in Texas and now Irma into Florida.>>
TECATE, Calif. (AP) - There's a giant toddler in Mexico peering over a steel wall that divides that country from the U.S. A French artist who goes by the moniker "JR" erected the cut-out photo of the boy that stands 65 feet (19.81 meters) tall. He has pasted other large-scale portraits around the world, with much of his recent work focused on immigrants and refugees. The unveiling of the boy in Tecate - about 40 miles (64.37 kilometer) from>>
TECATE, Calif. (AP) - There's a giant toddler in Mexico peering over a steel wall that divides that country from the U.S. A French artist who goes by the moniker "JR" erected the cut-out photo of the boy that stands 65 feet (19.81 meters) tall. He has pasted other large-scale portraits around the world, with much of his recent work focused on immigrants and refugees. The unveiling of the boy in Tecate - about 40 miles (64.37 kilometer) from>>
LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on a helicopter crash that killed country singer Troy Gentry, half of the duo Montgomery Gentry (all times local): 5:55 p.m. A helicopter pilot who died in a New Jersey crash along with singer Troy Gentry, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, has been identified. A Medford Police Department spokesman says the pilot was 30-year-old James Evan Robinson, of Meigs, Georgia. Crews removed Robinson's body>>
LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on a helicopter crash that killed country singer Troy Gentry, half of the duo Montgomery Gentry (all times local): 5:55 p.m. A helicopter pilot who died in a New Jersey crash along with singer Troy Gentry, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, has been identified. A Medford Police Department spokesman says the pilot was 30-year-old James Evan Robinson, of Meigs, Georgia. Crews removed Robinson's body>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We're receiving word of high school football games being canceled in our area due to smoke. So far we know that Ferris High School has canceled their game tomorrow night. We're told the team was playing another team from Denver and they canceled it on Thursday so that the Denver team would have enough time to cancel their flights.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We're receiving word of high school football games being canceled in our area due to smoke. So far we know that Ferris High School has canceled their game tomorrow night. We're told the team was playing another team from Denver and they canceled it on Thursday so that the Denver team would have enough time to cancel their flights.>>