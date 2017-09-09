Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. 

Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. 

Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames and there is severe damage to the 112 year old structure. 

Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. 

Flames did jump to nearby brush but firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. 

The cause is under investigation. 

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

    

    TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) - A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin. "This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I've seen," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday. "It doesn't get much worse than this."

    

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane.  Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside.  Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames.  Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings.  Flames did 

     

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School. Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen. Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom. Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother.  Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away 

     

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies served search warrants on 7 homes in the town of Hatton Friday.  The search warrants yielded 1,500 lbs of illegal marijuana plants and approximately 150 lbs of packaged and processed marijuana for illegal distribution.  In addition, law enforcement say they found illegally obtained U.S. currency.  Officers seized 8 vehicles and other items from the warrants. 

     

