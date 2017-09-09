Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane.

Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside.

Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames and there is severe damage to the 112 year old structure.

Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings.

Flames did jump to nearby brush but firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

The cause is under investigation.