Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case

TACOMA, Wash. -

A federal grand jury has indicted a Washington state couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.

The News Tribune reports they were charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography.

Kellar was also charged with attempting to entice a minor and Burnworth was also charged with child rape, molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lawyers for the two declined comment.

They were arrested July 31 after a passenger reported seeing text messages on Kellar's phone discussing giving children drugs so they would be unconscious while being abused.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

