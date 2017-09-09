Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case

Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse casePosted: Updated:
City of Spokane regrets using boulders to move homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Following blowback against a city in Washington state that voted to place basalt boulders under a highway overpass to deter homeless people from camping there, a city leader is now calling for creating a "tent city" instead. The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart's tent city idea came after he heard from "hundreds" of people opposing the boulder plan, with many>>
Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.>>
Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames. Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. Flames did>>
Kindergartner home safe after leaving school unnoticed
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School. Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen. Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom. Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother. Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away>>
How to find out if your data was part of the Equifax data breach
How to find out if your data was part of the Equifax data breachEquifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29. To find out if your data was part of the breach, click here. You should see a page resembling this: Click on the 'CHECK POTENTIAL IMPACT' button and follow the instructions. If your information was NOT impacted, you should receive the...>>Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29. To find out if your data was part of the breach, click here. You should see a page resembling this: Click on the 'CHECK POTENTIAL IMPACT' button and follow the instructions. If your information was NOT impacted, you should receive the...>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Wildfire smoke is choking the West but helping firefighters
DENVER (AP) - Wildfire smoke blanketing much of the Western U.S. is setting off health alarms, but firefighters say it's helping them by containing temperatures and boosting humidity. Weather forecasters said Friday the smoke reflects some of the sun's radiation back into the atmosphere, reducing heat.>>
Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Washington state couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.>>
70 percent of St. Maarten homes badly damaged by Irma
ST. MAARTEN (AP) - The Dutch government estimates 70 percent of houses on St. Maarten were badly damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma. That leaves many of the 40,000 residents reliant on public shelters as they brace for Hurricane Jose.>>
Governor: Irma will be 'most catastrophic' storm
Florida's governor is issuing urgent warnings to a third of his state's residents to evacuate ahead of a massive hurricane on track to be the state's most catastrophic ever. Gov. Rick Scott says the entire west coast of Florida will likely see dangerous affects from storm surge as Hurricane Irma comes ashore Sunday.>>
Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames. Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. Flames did>>
Kindergartner home safe after leaving school unnoticed
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School. Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen. Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom. Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother. Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away>>
Drug bust uncovers 1,500 lbs of plants, 150 lbs processed pot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies served search warrants on 7 homes in the town of Hatton Friday. The search warrants yielded 1,500 lbs of illegal marijuana plants and approximately 150 lbs of packaged and processed marijuana for illegal distribution. In addition, law enforcement say they found illegally obtained U.S. currency. Officers seized 8 vehicles and other items from the warrants.>>
Smoke forces delivery bicyclist to take alternate route
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you have ever driven around downtown Spokane you've probably seen Jimmy John's delivery drivers on bicycles. The problem is, because of the smoke they're unable to offer that service. But they're not the only ones dealing with this problem. Another delivery driver who is still doing his job just not how he prefers. Randy Staat has been delivering sandwiches for for Bruchi's for six months, just not in his car. He's>>
Spokane woman inspires community with food business and recovery story
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is inspiring people not just with her food or business, but with her story of recovery. Slaving over a hot stove, Jamie Davis gets ready for her lunch rush. "It's really good,” Davis said preparing some tacos. Her shop, the Recovery Station, sits on the corner of Trent and Freya in Spokane. She sells tacos, burgers, and sandwiches and she’s no rookie in the restaurant game. “I had two restaurants in Yakima>>
Family devastated after rabbit found with 'lucky' front legs severed
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Last week while on their way back from a camping trip to southern Idaho, Susan Chatterton says her phone was going crazy with calls and text messages. The Chatterton’s had just found out their daughters bunny, Tippi, had died. Susan’s daughter, Alyson, says she thought Tippi had died from old age. “That's a completely different story from being cut off and left to die,” Alyson said. The Chatterton’s say both of Tippi’s>>
