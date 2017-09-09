3 arrested after Idaho police find stolen cars, motorcycles

Authorities say three people have been taken into custody after a deputy found three stolen cars and three stolen motorcycles at a home in southwestern Idaho.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho Press-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2xTmBU6) that a deputy investigating a report of suspicious activity found the vehicles at a Nampa home on Friday.

Police took into custody 47-year-old Francisco Malacara Jr. of Middleton on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and possession of burglary tools.

Police say they also arrested 34-year-old Kacey P. Emerson of Nampa and 29-year-old Cason J. Bowen on outstanding warrants.

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

