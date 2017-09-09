Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

- Southernmost Beach Resort Beach & Pier in Key West:

- Rooftop of Two Friends Restaurant in Key West:

- Marathon, Florida:

- Sanibel Causeway in Sanibel: http://www.mysanibel.us/traffic/

- Sanibel Island Beach Cam in Sanibel: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/sanibel/?camsanibel_hd

- Fort Myers Beach: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/fortmyers/?camfort_myers_gullwing

- University of Florida teaching zoo in Gainesville: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/gainesville/?camuflorida2

- Siesta Beach in Sarasota: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/sarasota/?camsiestabeach

- Downtown Orlando:

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)