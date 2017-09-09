4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping

Update: Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.

Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Teresa Fuller says that the members of the band Decapitated were arrested early Saturday in Santa Ana, California, on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after their Aug. 31 concert in Spokane.

Fuller says the woman told police just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 about the alleged kidnapping by the band members. The band had performed at a concert in downtown Spokane. Fuller says the woman attended the heavy metal concert.

The spokeswoman says band members were arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office after their Friday night concert in Santa Ana. They are 27-year-old Michal M. Lysejko, 35-year-old Waclaw J. Kieltyka, 31-year-old Rafal T. Piotrowski, and 30-year-old Hubert E. Wiecek. All are Polish citizens.

They are being held in the Los Angeles County Jail and will face extradition to Spokane.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police say four men have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, and taken into custody for first degree kidnapping stemming from an incident that happened in downtown Spokane just over a week ago.

On September 1, just before 2 a.m., Spokane Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane. A patrol officer responded to assist the victim. The report was then sent to the Special Victim's Unit for follow up. Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, four men were taken into custody Saturday morning in Santa Ana.

27-year-old Michal Mikolaj Lysejko, Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, were booked into jail in Santa Ana and will face extradition to Spokane.