Four men arrested in California on Spokane kidnapping charge

Spokane Police say four men have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, and taken into custody for first degree kidnapping stemming from an incident that happened in downtown Spokane just over a week ago.

On September 1, just before 2 a.m., Spokane Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane. A patrol officer responded to assist the victim. The report was then sent to the Special Victim's Unit for follow up. Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, four men were taken into custody Saturday morning in Santa Ana.

27-year-old Michal Mikolaj Lysejko, Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, were booked into jail in Santa Ana and will face extradition to Spokane.