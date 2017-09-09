Firefighters use 'rain for rent' system to keep flames away in M - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters use 'rain for rent' system to keep flames away in Montana

Posted: Updated:
HELENA, Mont. -

Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state.

A "rain for rent" system was being used in Glacier National Park, including around Lake McDonald Lodge, Saturday to increase humidity nearby. Firefighters were also using sprinklers to recharge a swamp on the perimeter of the 176 square mile (456 square kilometer) Rice Ridge Fire burning near Seeley Lake.

The land is too soggy to support bulldozers building containment lines but not wet enough to stop the flames.

Meanwhile, about a dozen people were ordered to evacuate their homes Friday night after very warm and dry conditions pushed the 37 square mile (93 square kilometer) Alice Creek Fire near Lincoln toward them.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

