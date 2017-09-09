Tim Duncan asking for help for US Virgin Islands

Tim Duncan is asking for help for the U.S. Virgin Islands, and says he will match donations up to the first $1 million.

Duncan writes on The Players' Tribune that he is donating $250,000 immediately to storm relief efforts after there was extensive damage from Hurricane Irma, and noting that Hurricane Jose has developed behind.

The retired San Antonio Spurs star was born and grew up on the U.S. Virgin Islands, and writes that many of his old friends are suffering. He says that "no one knows what the place will look like when the rain stops."

Duncan was raised in St. Croix, which was crippled by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 when he was 13.

Duncan also says he will charter a plane to ship supplies from San Antonio to St. Croix when the weather allows, and put together a team to help manage the relief efforts.

