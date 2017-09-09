Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuit

The father of a pregnant black woman who was shot and killed by Seattle police officers in June is suing those officers.

The SeattlePI reports in a Friday news conference, attorneys representing Lyles' father Charles Lyles, announced a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson.

The lawyers also say they plan to sue the city of Seattle once a mandated waiting period has passed, and will not participate in an inquest into the fatal shooting.

The mother of four was shot seven times by two officers who say she brandished knives while talking to them at her Sand Point neighborhood apartment.

Police say she threatened the officers after calling 911 to report that someone had broken into her apartment and stolen video-game consoles.

Her death prompted citywide protest.

___

Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)