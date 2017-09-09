Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuit

Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuitPosted: Updated:
Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens
A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:>>
City of Spokane regrets using boulders to move homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Following blowback against a city in Washington state that voted to place basalt boulders under a highway overpass to deter homeless people from camping there, a city leader is now calling for creating a "tent city" instead. The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart's tent city idea came after he heard from "hundreds" of people opposing the boulder plan, with many>>
Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.>>
Massive fire burns old church on Adams and Broadway in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames. Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. Flames did>>
Kindergartner home safe after leaving school unnoticed
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Yesterday a 5 year old girl walked away from her second day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School. Her mother now wants to know how something like this could happen. Today 5 year old Serenity Davis is at home with her mom. Yesterday, near the end of the school day, the kindergartner walked out of the school looking for her mother. Luckily she was spotted 7 blocks away>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power
MIAMI (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state. Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state. He warned people that the storm is life-threatening.>>
Mo the Sloth, Kramer the Emu riding out Irma in Key West jail
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - There's a wild bunch riding out Hurricane Irma inside the Key West jail. Just ahead of Hurricane Irma, 426 inmates were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County. Then, things got really wild. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office runs an Animal Farm, housing 250 animals that have been abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated.>>
Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuit
SEATTLE (AP) - The father of a pregnant black woman who was shot and killed by Seattle police officers in June is suing those officers. The SeattlePI reports in a Friday news conference, attorneys representing Lyles' father Charles Lyles, announced a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson.>>
Tim Duncan asking for help for US Virgin Islands
MIAMI (AP) - Tim Duncan is asking for help for the U.S. Virgin Islands, and says he will match donations up to the first $1 million. Duncan writes on The Players' Tribune that he is donating $250,000 immediately to storm relief efforts after there was extensive damage from Hurricane Irma, and noting that Hurricane Jose has developed behind.>>
Firefighters use 'rain for rent' system to keep flames away in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state. A "rain for rent" system was being used in Glacier National Park, including around Lake McDonald Lodge, Saturday to increase humidity nearby.>>
Four men arrested in California on Spokane kidnapping charge
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say four men have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, and taken into custody for first degree kidnapping stemming from an incident that happened in downtown Spokane just over a week ago. On September 1, just before 2 a.m., Spokane Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane.>>
Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens
A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:>>
3 arrested after Idaho police find stolen cars, motorcycles
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say three people have been taken into custody after a deputy found three stolen cars and three stolen motorcycles at a home in southwestern Idaho. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho Press-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2xTmBU6) that a deputy investigating a report of suspicious activity found the vehicles at a Nampa home on Friday.>>
Wildfire smoke is choking the West but helping firefighters
DENVER (AP) - Wildfire smoke blanketing much of the Western U.S. is setting off health alarms, but firefighters say it's helping them by containing temperatures and boosting humidity. Weather forecasters said Friday the smoke reflects some of the sun's radiation back into the atmosphere, reducing heat.>>
Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Washington state couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.>>
